Petrofac Delays North Sea P&A Program. Awilco's Rig on Standby Rate

Awilco Drilling has said that it has reached a deal with Petrofac to delay the start of the plug and abandonment works with Awilco's WilPhoenix offshore rig.

Awilco in March announced the rig deal with Petrofac Facilities Management for its 1982-built semi-submersible drilling rig WilPhoenix to be used for a three-well Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee fields in the Central North Sea, 200 km northeast of Aberdeen.

The P&A program for the WilPhoenix has an estimated duration of 100 days and was to begin in early May 2020.

However, Awilco on Monday said the companies have agreed to delay the start of the Plug & Abandonment program on Rubie and Renee until May 25, 2020.

According to Awilco Drilling, the WilPhoenix semi-submersible drilling rig will be on standby rate for the period of the delay.