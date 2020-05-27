TGS Starts Norwegian Sea Seismic Survey

Norwegian seismic data company TGS has begun its previously announced Atlantic Margin 3D multi-client seismic survey offshore north-west Europe using the Polarcus Adira survey vessel.

The AM20 survey covers the latest APA19 awards in the Norwegian Sea and extends West into open acreage where TGS has identified several interesting leads, TGS said.

The company said that the survey date would provide E&P companies with an interest in the ongoing awards rounds with a greater level of geological insight, leading to improved risk mitigation.

The AM20 5,600-square kilometer survey will be undertaken over a three-month period during the milder summer season and, as previously said, will be acquired by the Polarcus Adira.

The vessel has an acquisition specification of 12 streamers and five sources, optimized for high lateral resolution recording, and with two 11-kilometer streamers for full waveform inversion (FWI). TGS expects fast-track data to be available in Q4 2020, with final PSTM product delivery by Q3 2021 and final PSDM product delivery in April 2022.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: “The challenging market caused by a combination of COVID-19 and temporary over-supply of oil, points client interest to areas with regular licensing rounds, proven petroleum systems, and existing infrastructure. With access to our latest AM20 data, companies will be able to confidently make their exploration decisions relating to the 2020 Norwegian Awards in Pre-defined Areas, thereby keeping activity levels up on the Norwegian Shelf.”

