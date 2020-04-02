TGS to Use Polarcus Adira Vessel for Norwegian Sea Survey

TGS, a Norwegian provider of multi-client geoscience data for exploration & production firm, has said it will be starting the Atlantic Margin 20 (AM20) 3D multi-client project as soon as the marine seismic acquisition season gets underway in north-west Europe this summer.

The survey, in the Norwegian Sea, will be acquired by the Polarcus Adira vessel. Fast-track data will be available in Q4 2020, with final PSTM product delivery by Q3 2021 and final PSDM product delivery in April 2022, TGS said Thursday.

The news comes a day after Polarcus announced it had won a contract in north-west Europe. Polarcus at the time did not say who the client was, but it did use a photo of the Polarcus Adira to illustrate its announcement on social media.

TGS said that the new 5,600-square kilometer survey would be undertaken over 90 days and is an extension of Atlantic Margin surveys acquired between 2017 and 2019.

AM20 covers the newly awarded PL1057 license in the Norwegian Sea and extends West into open acreage where there are indications of particularly interesting structural prospects.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "Since 2017, we have had a particular focus on the Norwegian Sea area of the Atlantic Margin to meet the demands of our customers and their license round requirements. AM20 is the latest extension of these surveys and demonstrates our desire to continue to acquire data in areas with high exploration potential that will support our E&P partners."



TGS also said it was taking necessary measures in response to the COVID-19 situation.

"...in light of the rapidly changing situation relating to Covid-19, TGS is planning for several contingency scenarios for its ongoing and planned operations. Our top priority remains the health & safety of our workforce and we will take guidance from appropriate parties to amend the activities of onshore and offshore personnel and adjust timelines of projects accordingly," the company said.