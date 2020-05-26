Saipem Nets Offshore Engineering Services Deal with Equinor

Italian provider of oilfield and renewable energy services Saipem has signed a two-year frame agreement with Norway's Equinor covering offshore engineering services worldwide.

Per Saipem's statement on Tuesday, The frame agreement covers feasibility and conceptual studies, FEED, detailed engineering, and related follow-on and support for R&D activities, as well as assistance to Equinor for its upcoming projects, including new energy-related projects in the onshore, offshore and floating wind sectors.

The scope of the Frame Agreement extends, but is not limited, to offshore trunklines including landfalls and flowlines, onshore pipelines, components, subsea structures, field layout and routing design for products such as umbilicals, cables, static flexibles and power cables, Saipem said.

"Saipem and Equinor have been collaborating for over a decade backed by frame agreements, namely those regarding transportation and installation (T&I) as well as Subsea Construction works," Saipem said.

The two companies in October 2019 signed a subsea service contract, which entails the use of Saipem’s Underwater Intervention Drone (UID) Hydrone-R and the all-electric Work Class ROV Hydrone-W in the Njord Field development.

Also, Saipem and Equinor recently signed a cooperation agreement to develop an innovative technological solution for a solar panel floating park for near coastal installations.

Francesco Racheli Coo E&C Offshore Division commented: “This new agreement with Equinor, a leading player in the energy industry, consolidates a long and successful relationship and co-operation.

"Our ability in providing research and technology solutions to a company committed to long-term value creation testifies our leadership and reliability in the sector. In particular, our solutions in the renewable energy sector will allow us to accompany Equinor on its energy transition journey, supporting them with our technologies and highly qualified expertise.”