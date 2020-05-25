Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ConocoPhillips to Use Rowan Norway Jack-Up for Ekofisk P&A

May 25, 2020

Rowan Norway jack-up rig / Credit: Paul Misje/Marine Traffic
Rowan Norway jack-up rig / Credit: Paul Misje/Marine Traffic

Oil company ConocoPhillips has been given permission to use the Rowan Norway jack-up unit at its Ekofisk field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The consent was granted by the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway and relates to the plugging and abandonment of six wells and the removal of conductor casings for five wells that have already been plugged and abandoned at Ekofisk.

Ekofisk is a field located in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea. 

The water depth in the area is 70-75 meters. The field was discovered in 1969, and the initial plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1972. Test production was initiated in 1971 and ordinary production started in 1972. 

The field has been developed with many facilities, including facilities for associated fields and export pipelines.

Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Norway Europe Decommissioning Rigs Shallow Water Plugging and Abandonment

Related Offshore News

Premier Oil is working to buy the Andrew platform and BP's controlling stake in five surrounding fields, as well as its minority stake in the Shell-operated Shearwater field (Photo: BP)

Price Drop Triggers Haggling Over Oil and Gas Deals
An LNG tanker next to the offshore Gravity Based Structure -Image Credit: Novatek

Mammoet Lands its ‘Biggest Ever’ Contract at Arctic LNG 2...


Trending Offshore News

An LNG tanker next to the offshore Gravity Based Structure -Image Credit: Novatek

Mammoet Lands its ‘Biggest Ever’ Contract at Arctic LNG 2...
Offshore
Image by NickEyes - AdobeStock

Low Oil Prices Could Spur Offshore Decommissioning Wave
Offshore

Insight

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

QP: North Field Works Going Full Steam Ahead.

QP: North Field Works Going Full Steam Ahead.

Lukoil Installs Accommodation Platform Jacket at Caspian Sea Field

Lukoil Installs Accommodation Platform Jacket at Caspian Sea Field

Poland's PGNiG Expects Over 100,000 Tons of Oil from Skogul in 2020

Poland's PGNiG Expects Over 100,000 Tons of Oil from Skogul in 2020

Oil Steadies as Demand Uncertainty Tempers Supply Cuts

Oil Steadies as Demand Uncertainty Tempers Supply Cuts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine