ConocoPhillips to Use Rowan Norway Jack-Up for Ekofisk P&A

Oil company ConocoPhillips has been given permission to use the Rowan Norway jack-up unit at its Ekofisk field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The consent was granted by the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway and relates to the plugging and abandonment of six wells and the removal of conductor casings for five wells that have already been plugged and abandoned at Ekofisk.

Ekofisk is a field located in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea.

The water depth in the area is 70-75 meters. The field was discovered in 1969, and the initial plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 1972. Test production was initiated in 1971 and ordinary production started in 1972.

The field has been developed with many facilities, including facilities for associated fields and export pipelines.