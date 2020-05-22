Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Braces for Severe 2020 Hit. 1Q Profit Down 68%

May 22, 2020

(File Photo: Petronas)
(File Photo: Petronas)

Malaysian state oil firm Petronas posted a 68% slump in first-quarter profit on Friday and said it would cut capital expenditure and operating expenses as it braces for a big hit to its full-year performance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Petronas pointed to "unprecedented" market conditions resulting from a combination of severe demand destruction from the pandemic and a global oil market glut.

"The Board expects the overall financial year performance will be significantly affected by these factors," it said in a statement.

The firm said although it continued to invest domestically, it anticipates supply chain constraints as a result of the pandemic.

"Against this challenging backdrop, our focus is to preserve cash and maintain our liquidity, continue our cost compression efforts and respond to changing market conditions with pace," Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, president, and group chief executive officer said.

In a video message, Wan Zulkiflie added that the group is planning to reduce its budget for capital expenditure by 21% this year and operating expenses by 12%.

"In doing so, we will strive as far as practically possible to minimize the impact of our domestic capital expenditure program."

Petronas' profit after tax for the January-March period fell to 4.5 billion ringgit ($1.03 billion) from 14.2 billion ringgit in the same period last year, due to lower prices of LNG, petroleum products and crude oil and condensates.

Excluding impairment charges, profit totaled 9.2 billion ringgit.

Revenue at the firm, formally known as Petroliam Nasional Berhad, fell 4% to 59.6 billion ringgit.

($1 = 4.3610 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

Finance Energy Industry News Activity Asia Malaysia

Related Offshore News

Premier Oil is working to buy the Andrew platform and BP's controlling stake in five surrounding fields, as well as its minority stake in the Shell-operated Shearwater field (Photo: BP)

Price Drop Triggers Haggling Over Oil and Gas Deals

PGS Releases Sharper Ivory Coast Data


Trending Offshore News

Premier Oil is working to buy the Andrew platform and BP's controlling stake in five surrounding fields, as well as its minority stake in the Shell-operated Shearwater field (Photo: BP)

Price Drop Triggers Haggling Over Oil and Gas Deals
Energy
The MSS1, Borr's only semi-submersible rig, has been sold for scrap - Image by Jan Henry Knutsen - AdobeStock

Borr in Talks with Lenders, Shipyards to Adjust...
Energy

Insight

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Malaysia: Tanjong Baram Field Contract Terminated

Malaysia: Tanjong Baram Field Contract Terminated

Trafigura Takes a Bet with North Sea Oil

Trafigura Takes a Bet with North Sea Oil

Petronas Braces for Severe 2020 Hit. 1Q Profit Down 68%

Petronas Braces for Severe 2020 Hit. 1Q Profit Down 68%

UK Court Throws Out Nigerian Offshore Block Graft Case Against Shell, Eni

UK Court Throws Out Nigerian Offshore Block Graft Case Against Shell, Eni

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine