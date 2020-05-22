Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

South Korea's DSME Wins $330M FSRU Order

May 22, 2020

Photo of a previous FSRU project by DSME - Image by V. Tonic - MarineTraffic
Photo of a previous FSRU project by DSME - Image by V. Tonic - MarineTraffic

South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine and Engineering (DSME) has received an order for a large LNG floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

In a statement on the Korea Exchange, DSME said the contract was worth around 411 billion South Korean Won, or around $330 million.

DSME did not say who the client was, except that it was a shipowner based in Central America. 

The vessel is expected to be delivered in late-June 2023.

According to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, the deal will become effective after the client makes a final investment decision on the project.

Further, citing DSME, Yonhap said that the client would provide compensation for the costs related to the construction of the FSRU, if the final investment decision is not made.

Shipbuilding Energy Vessels Industry News Activity FSRU South Korea

Related Offshore News

Igor Sechin - Image: Kremlin.ru

Rosneft Re-appoints Sechin as CEO
Image Credit: Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Shuts Lancaster Well. Suspends Output...


Trending Offshore News

Premier Oil is working to buy the Andrew platform and BP's controlling stake in five surrounding fields, as well as its minority stake in the Shell-operated Shearwater field (Photo: BP)

Price Drop Triggers Haggling Over Oil and Gas Deals
Energy
dvoevnore - stock.adobe.com

Total Secures $14.4 Bln Funding for Mozambique LNG
Finance

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

innogy Applauds Ireland's Offshore Wind Push

innogy Applauds Ireland's Offshore Wind Push

South Korea's DSME Wins $330M FSRU Order

South Korea's DSME Wins $330M FSRU Order

Rosneft Re-appoints Sechin as CEO

Rosneft Re-appoints Sechin as CEO

Nauti-Craft, ST Engineering Working on Offshore Wind CTV

Nauti-Craft, ST Engineering Working on Offshore Wind CTV

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine