CNOOC Starts Production from Penglai Oilfield Project

China's CNOOC said Thursday that Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project had started production.

The Penglai 19-3/19-9 oilfields are located in Bohai Bay with an average water depth of approximately 28 meters.

A new wellhead platform has been built, with 47 wells planned in total, including 30 production wells, 16 water injection wells, and 1 development and appraisal well.

"This new wellhead platform will fully utilize the existing processing facilities of Penglai 19-3 oilfield. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 15,681 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022," CNOOC said.

CNOOC holds 51% working interest in Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project and acts as the operator. ConocoPhillips China, CNOOC Limited's partner, holds the remaining 49% working interest.



