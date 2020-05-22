Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
CNOOC Starts Production from Penglai Oilfield Project

May 22, 2020

For illustration; Penglai Field in Bohai Bay - Credit: ConocoPhillips
China's CNOOC said Thursday that Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project had started production.

The Penglai 19-3/19-9 oilfields are located in Bohai Bay with an average water depth of approximately 28 meters. 

A new wellhead platform has been built, with 47 wells planned in total, including 30 production wells, 16 water injection wells, and 1 development and appraisal well. 

"This new wellhead platform will fully utilize the existing processing facilities of Penglai 19-3 oilfield. The project is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 15,681 barrels of crude oil per day in 2022," CNOOC said.

CNOOC holds 51% working interest in Penglai 19-3 oilfield area 4 adjustment/Penglai 19-9 oilfield phase II project and acts as the operator. ConocoPhillips China, CNOOC Limited's partner, holds the remaining 49% working interest.

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

innogy Applauds Ireland's Offshore Wind Push

South Korea's DSME Wins $330M FSRU Order

Rosneft Re-appoints Sechin as CEO

Nauti-Craft, ST Engineering Working on Offshore Wind CTV

