Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

National Oilwell Varco Suspends Dividend as Capital Becomes Scarce

May 21, 2020

NOV Logo - Image by Alexey Novikov / AdobeStock
NOV Logo - Image by Alexey Novikov / AdobeStock

Oilfield services and equipment provider National Oilwell Varco said Wednesday that its Board of Directors elected to suspend the quarterly dividend until further notice.

Clay Williams, Chairman, President, and CEO said: "With the view that capital is becoming increasingly scarce and valuable within our industry, we believe that it is in the best long-term interest of NOV’s shareholders to suspend our dividend,”

“While NOV’s balance sheet and access to capital remain strong, the global economic shutdown has resulted in heightened uncertainty and an opaque outlook for the oilfield service industry. 

"Thus, we feel that it is prudent to preserve the $77 million per year of cashflow from the dividend while we navigate through present market challenges, reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and position the Company for the eventual market recovery.”"

During the first quarter presentation last month, Clayton said that the Covid-19 and a historic drop in oil prices caused "what is likely to be one of the most severe downturns in our industry’s 161-year history."

He also said in April that despite the situation NOV was "well-positioned to weather the storm, with a strong balance sheet, ample liquidity, and a focus on cost control."

"We expect this downturn to get much worse during the second quarter, so we are intensifying our cost-cutting efforts to position NOV appropriately for the challenges ahead," Clayton said in 1Q presentation on April 27.

NOV's Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was $2.05 billion, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges of $2.25 billion. 

Finance Energy Industry News Activity Oilfield Services People and Companies

Related Offshore News

An offshore drilling rig - Image by Alexandre/AdobeStock

Tough Time for Exploration, But There's Still a Business...
(Photo: Hornbeck Offshore Services)

Hornbeck Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Hornbeck Offshore Services)

Hornbeck Offshore Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Legal
Valaris DS-8 (formerly known as Ensco DS-8) - Credit: Harvey Wilson - MarineTraffic

Angola's Oil Exploration Evaporates
Energy

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Shell Begins Drilling Saturn Block Offshore Brazil

Shell Begins Drilling Saturn Block Offshore Brazil

EU Court Throws Out Nord Stream 2 Challenge

EU Court Throws Out Nord Stream 2 Challenge

Woodside to Boost Vincent Crude Quality to Ride VLSFO Demand

Woodside to Boost Vincent Crude Quality to Ride VLSFO Demand

Borr in Talks with Lenders, Shipyards to Adjust Obligations. Eyes Rig Sales

Borr in Talks with Lenders, Shipyards to Adjust Obligations. Eyes Rig Sales

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine