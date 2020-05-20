Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ConocoPhillips CFO Retires After 39 Years with the Company

May 20, 2020

Don E. Wallette - Image Credit: ConocoPhillips
Don E. Wallette - Image Credit: ConocoPhillips
William (Bill) L. Bullock, Jr - Image Credit: ConocoPhillips
William (Bill) L. Bullock, Jr - Image Credit: ConocoPhillips

U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips on Wednesday today announced the retirement of Don E. Wallette, Jr. as executive vice president and chief financial officer after a 39-year career with the company. Wallette’s retirement is effective on Aug. 31, 2020.

William (Bill) L. Bullock, Jr., currently president, Asia Pacific Middle East, will assume the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer on Sept. 1, 2020. 

Bullock has more than 34 years of experience in leading engineering, operations, commercial and business development functions across the company. Bullock has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Oklahoma City University.

Ryan Lance, chairman, and chief executive officer: "I want to thank Don for his many contributions over the course of his distinguished career at ConocoPhillips,” said: “As a highly valued member of our company’s executive leadership team, Don played an important role in guiding our successful transformation as an independent exploration and production company. I wish Don the very best in retirement and look forward to Bill’s ongoing leadership as he assumes his new role.”

