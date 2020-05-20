North Sea Major Taps EthosEnergy of Offshore Turbine Maintenance

EthosEnergy has been awarded a five-year turbine maintenance contract by a major North Sea operator for the support of its full fleet of gas turbines in the North Sea, UK.

EthosEnergy said Wednesday the value of the contract was in multi-million pounds.

The contract includes the support of 37 units across 10 offshore production platforms covering a range of OEM equipment, including Siemens small gas turbines, GE Frame and LM units and Solar gas turbines.

Additionally, the scope includes the provision of management and call-off support including overhauls, spare parts, field service and, planned and unplanned maintenance.

Ana Amicarella, CEO of EthosEnergy, said the contract solidified the company's 15-year relationship with this customer, "and we look forward to working with them on this project.”