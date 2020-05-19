Longitude Designs Cable Layer for Taiwan Wind Farm Ops

Longitude Engineering, an LOC Group company, has said it has provided concept and basic design services, as well as construction specification for yard engagement and procurement activities, for a new DP2 cable lay ship for Woen Jinn Harbor Engineering (Woen Jinn), in Taiwan.

Prior to the design, Longitude also provided an evaluation on the company’s current assets and potential conversions to meet the operational criteria, Longitude said Monday.

The DP2 oceangoing vessel design, with a focus on cable operations in Taiwan’s environmental condition, has received approval-in-principal by ABS and CR Class. The back deck was specifically designed to be suitable for export cable, array cable, and cable repair work.

"The design concept provided was based on regular engagement with Woen Jinn as well as other stakeholders, including the end client and classification societies. Local constraints were also accounted for, such as dry-dock limitations, cranage, and harbor facilities. Combined, this provided an in-depth understanding of the functional requirements and design constrains of the vessel, ensuring the designs delivered optimized the vessel’s performance and owner’s requirements," Longitude said.



The intended use of the cable lay ship is to support Taiwan’s offshore renewables wind industry, which is gaining momentum post the completion of Taiwan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind project.

LOC Group is already actively involved in the local offshore wind market having provided marine warranty survey or marine engineering consulting on at least 7 offshore wind farms in the Taiwan region.

"To affirm our growing commitment to the Taiwanese renewables market, LOC has also recently established a Taiwan branch," LOC said.







