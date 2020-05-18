Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Fred. Olsen Installs Final Turbine at Trianel Windpark Borkum II

May 18, 2020

Image Credit: Fred. Olsen Windcarrier

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Blue Tern on Sunday installed the final turbine at Trianel Windpark Borkum II offshore wind farm in Germany.

"The last big components were installed Saturday, and final bolt and nut Sunday early morning," Fred. Olsen Wind Carrier said Monday.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier was contracted in February to install the remaining 11 Senvion 6.2M152 turbines on TWB II (out of a total of 32). 

The Trianel wind farm is equipped with 32 Senvion 6.2M152 wind turbines mounted on monopile foundations.

The total wind farm capacity will be 200MW when finished. TWB II is located 45 km off the northern coast of Borkum Island, Germany. 

Companies involved in the project are EWE AG with a share of 37.5% and a joint venture of the power utility of the city of Zurich with 24.51%. The municipal utilities cooperation Trianel, along with 17 municipal utilities from Germany, holds a share of 37.99%.

