PGS Gearing Up for Three New Surveys Offshore Canada

May 18, 2020

Ramform Atlas - Credit: PGS
Ramform Atlas - Credit: PGS

Norway's PGS has said it will carry out three new seismic surveys off the east coast of Canada this summer, using its Ramform Atlas and the Ramform Titan vessels.

PGS said Monday that the new surveys, Blomidon, South Bank, and Torngat Extension, were all supported by industry funding, and would together they cover approximately 10 000 sq. km offshore Labrador and Newfoundland.

The marine seismic surveys will be acquired between early June and early September 2020. PGS will deliver fast-track results in 2020, and final imaging and interpretation products in early 2021, the company said.

"Canada remains a good investment for explorers and we experience significant interest for our MultiClient GeoStreamer data in the Newfoundland and Labrador area as GeoStreamer data continues to enhance understanding and unlock new potential," says Neil Paddy, New Ventures Manager for Canada at PGS.

Energy Vessels Geoscience Activity North America Canada Seismic

