Shearwater Wins Forties Survey Deal with Apache

Norwegian marine seismic surveyor Shearwater GeoServices has won a contract with Apache for a 4D seismic survey with 3D extension over the Forties Field in the UK North Sea.

Irene Waage Basili, the CEO of Shearwater GeoServices: "We are very pleased to see a Shearwater Qmarine 4D crew returning to the Forties Field for the fourth time.”

"The project adds to the North Sea 4D program we announced earlier this year and we continue to demonstrate industry-leading technology and experience in 4D seismic."

The one-and-a-half-month project will be conducted by the Amazon Warrior vessel starting in Q2 2020. In January, Shearwater announced multiple 4D surveys to be performed in the 2020 North Sea season.