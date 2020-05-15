Wintershall Cleared to Drill at Vega Field with West Mira Rig

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has obtained consent by the Norwegian offshore safety regulator PSA Norway to use the West Mira offshore rig for drilling at the Vega field in the North Sea.

Wintershall Dea will be using the West Mira an ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling unit for production drilling activities at the Vetag field. The rig, world's first to be awarded the DNV GL Battery (Power) class notation, is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by Seadrill.

The offshore drilling project is expected to take 409 days to complete. The Vega is a field located in the North Sea, 28 kilometers west of the Gjøa field. The water depth in the area is 370 meters.

The field has been developed with three subsea templates with four slots, tied to the processing facility on the Gjøa field. Production started in 2010.