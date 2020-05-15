Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Wintershall Cleared to Drill at Vega Field with West Mira Rig

May 15, 2020

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter/MarineTraffic
West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter/MarineTraffic

Oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has obtained consent by the Norwegian offshore safety regulator PSA Norway to use the West Mira offshore rig for drilling at the Vega field in the North Sea.

Wintershall Dea will be using the West Mira an ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling unit for production drilling activities at the Vetag field. The rig, world's first to be awarded the DNV GL Battery (Power) class notation, is owned by Northern Ocean and managed by Seadrill.

The offshore drilling project is expected to take 409 days to complete. The Vega is a field located in the North Sea, 28 kilometers west of the Gjøa field. The water depth in the area is 370 meters.  

The field has been developed with three subsea templates with four slots, tied to the processing facility on the Gjøa field. Production started in 2010.

 

Drilling Activity Norway Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

For Illustration - Image by Ranimiro - AdobeStock

Rystad: Oilfield Services Firms' Market Cap Halved....
WilPhoenix - Credit: Joe deSousa/FLickr

Awilco Drilling Posts 'Nil' in 1Q Revenue. In Talks for...


Trending Offshore News

GSF Development Driller II - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Barry Bena

Transocean Disposing Of Two Semi-Submersibles
Energy
West Polaris - Credit: Celso Hdez/MarineTraffic

Seadrill: West Polaris Drillship Contract Cut Short
Drilling

Sponsored

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

International Public Tender for High Resolution Surveys

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Petrobras Sees No Need to Cut Oil Production

Petrobras Sees No Need to Cut Oil Production

Equinor-led Group Approves Northern Lights CCS Project

Equinor-led Group Approves Northern Lights CCS Project

Rystad: Oilfield Services Firms' Market Cap Halved. Offshore Drillers Have it Worst

Rystad: Oilfield Services Firms' Market Cap Halved. Offshore Drillers Have it Worst

TRIG Buys Share in German Offshore Wind Farm

TRIG Buys Share in German Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine