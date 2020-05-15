Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
First Foundation Installed for Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm

May 15, 2020

Van Oord's Svanen vessel - Credit: Van Oord
Van Oord's Svanen vessel - Credit: Van Oord

Following the arrival of Van Oord's Svanen heavy-lift vessel at the Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm location offshore Denmark earlier this week, the first foundation has now been placed on the seabed, Vattenfall, the operator of what will be Denmark's largest offshore wind farm, said Friday.

"The foundation represents the first visual offshore part of the wind farm itself. It’s a milestone in the development of this great project and Vattenfall’s journey towards enabling fossil-free living”, says Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind, Vattenfall.

On the foundations, 72 turbines will be mounted to create Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm with a capacity to cover the annual electricity consumption of approximately 600,000 Danish households.

Installation of the foundations is expected to run into the autumn this year with the installation of turbines starting in 2021. 

"Despite restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic, the development of Kriegers Flak is on schedule to be in full operation by the end of 2021, at the latest," Vattenfall said.

Kriegers Flak is the latest and largest of Vattenfall’s recent offshore projects in Denmark. The others being Horns Rev 3, which was inaugurated last year, and Vesterhav Syd & Nord, which are scheduled to be in full operation by the end of 2023, at latest.


Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Installation

