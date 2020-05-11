Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PHOTO: Van Oord's Heavy Lift Vessel Reaches Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm

May 11, 2020

Image Credit: Van Oord
Image Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord’s heavy lift vessel Svanen has arrived at the Danish Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind field in the Baltic Sea off Denmark, where it will install foundations for wind turbines.

The Dutch offshore contractor entered into an agreement with Vattenfall for the transport and installation of the foundations for Kriegers Flak wind farm. 

Van Oord will install the 72 monopiles and transition pieces. With a production capacity of just over 600 MW, Kriegers Flak will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and is scheduled to be fully operational in 2021.

The Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm is being constructed in the Baltic Sea across a range of 15 to 40 kilometers from the Danish coast.

The monopiles of up to 800 tonnes will be transported from Rostock, Germany, directly to the offshore site. The transition pieces will be transported on barges from Aalborg, Denmark. 

In April, Van Oord’s subsea rock installation vessel Bravenes started the installation of the seabed protection.

As for the Svanen, it has so far installed approximately 650 foundations throughout Europe, of which the vast majority of monopiles in the Baltic Sea including the Anholt, Baltic 2, and Arkona projects.




 

Image Credit: Van Oord


Offshore Vessels Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe Denmark

Related Offshore News

Noble Scott Marks - Credit: MarineTraffic

Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp. Jack-Up Rig
SBM Offshore’s Liza Unity hull recently arrived at Keppel yard in Singapore from China. Photo credit Lim Weixiang/SBM Offshore

Guyana's Liza Phase 2 on Track for First Oil in 2022


Trending Offshore News

Image Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform
Energy
Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

VIDEO: Nova Module Installed on Neptune's Gjøa Platform

Current News

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

Serica Hires WilPhoenix Offshore Rig for Rhum Well

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

K-CAT Digital Tool Supports Siem Offshore

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production Further

These Norwegian Oil Fields Will Cut Output

These Norwegian Oil Fields Will Cut Output

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine