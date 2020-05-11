PHOTO: Van Oord's Heavy Lift Vessel Reaches Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord’s heavy lift vessel Svanen has arrived at the Danish Kriegers Flak Offshore Wind field in the Baltic Sea off Denmark, where it will install foundations for wind turbines.

The Dutch offshore contractor entered into an agreement with Vattenfall for the transport and installation of the foundations for Kriegers Flak wind farm.

Van Oord will install the 72 monopiles and transition pieces. With a production capacity of just over 600 MW, Kriegers Flak will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and is scheduled to be fully operational in 2021.

The Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm is being constructed in the Baltic Sea across a range of 15 to 40 kilometers from the Danish coast.

The monopiles of up to 800 tonnes will be transported from Rostock, Germany, directly to the offshore site. The transition pieces will be transported on barges from Aalborg, Denmark.

In April, Van Oord’s subsea rock installation vessel Bravenes started the installation of the seabed protection.

As for the Svanen, it has so far installed approximately 650 foundations throughout Europe, of which the vast majority of monopiles in the Baltic Sea including the Anholt, Baltic 2, and Arkona projects.











Image Credit: Van Oord



