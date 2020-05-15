Eni's Descalzi Gets Another Term as CEO

Italian oil and gas company Eni has given Claudio Descalzi another term as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager.

Descalzi, who has been with Eni in various roles since 1981, has been Eni’s CEO since May 2014.

Also, Eni has appointed Lucia Calvosa, professor of commercial law at the University of Pisa, as the new Chairwoman, elected from the slate of candidates submitted by the Ministry of the Economy and Finance.

She is replacing Emma Marcegaglia who had served as the Eni Chairman since 2014. The board on Thursday confirmed the central role of the new Chairwoman in internal controls assigning her, specifically, tasks assigned to the previous Chairwoman including management of the relationship of the Head of Internal Audit with the Board of Directors.

In addition, Eni said, the Chairwoman will carry out her statutory functions as legal representative managing, in particular, institutional relationships in Italy, together with the CEO.

The news comes two days after Eni's shareholders had given their approvals to set the number of the Directors at nine, set the term of the office of the Directors and of the Chairwoman of the Board so appointed to three financial years, with this term expiring on the date of the Shareholders’ Meeting convened to approve Eni S.p.A. 2022 financial statements and appoint the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board.

The Directors are:



- Lucia Calvosa, Chairwoman ;

- Claudio Descalzi, Director;

- Ada Lucia De Cesaris, Director;

- Filippo Giansante, Director;

- Pietro Angelo Mario Antonio Guindani, Director;

- Karina Audrey Litvack, Director;

- Emanuele Piccinno, Director;

- Nathalie Tocci, Director;

- Raphael Louis L. Vermeir, Director;



