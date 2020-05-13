Santos Gets OK for Dorado Block Survey

Australia's offshore oil and gas safety body NOPSEMA has approved oil company Santos' plan to carry out a geotechnical and geophysical survey within Permit WA-437-P offshore W. Australia, containing the large oil discovery Dorado.

Santos is planning to carry out the survey works to pre-engineering studies for any future development and to understand better the local geology and identify any potential subsea hazards.

The site is located approximately 145km from the town of Port Hedland. Water depths across the Operational Area range in water depths from approximately 86m to 94 m (LAT).

The first phase of the survey is planned to start "as early as Q2 2020" and is estimated to take 15 days to complete.

The second phase may follow Phase 1 or start as part of a subsequent mobilization during 2020/2021 and is estimated to take 45 days to complete. Both phases will be completed by December 2021.

The timing of the survey is dependent upon vessel availability, weather conditions, the receipt of the required statutory approvals. Survey activities will be undertaken 24 hours per day.