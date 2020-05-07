Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mexico Gives Oil Firms More Time to Get Permits

May 7, 2020

Pemex oil platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - Under CC BY-SA 2.0 License
Pemex oil platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - Under CC BY-SA 2.0 License

Mexico's oil regulator will extend the time companies have to secure needed permits and plan approvals through the end of this month because of the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Deadlines will be suspended until at least May 31, according to the regulator known as the National Hydrocarbons Commission.

Since last month, the commission's governing body has been holding virtual sessions in an effort to prevent project delays. 

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Energy Industry News Activity Oil Regulations Mexico

Related Offshore News

Van Oord's Aeolus Vessel - Image Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations
THyPSO - Image by HydroWing

HydroWing, Tocardo Working on Tidal-Energy-to-Hydrogen...


Trending Offshore News

Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore
Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore

Sponsored

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

W-Industries Wins Contract for Mozambique LNG Project

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

Subsea Umbilicals Demand Hit by COVID-19

Subsea Umbilicals Demand Hit by COVID-19

Enbridge Sells Stakes in French Offshore Wind Projects

Enbridge Sells Stakes in French Offshore Wind Projects

Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp. Jack-Up Rig

Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp. Jack-Up Rig

Hess Posts Quarterly Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Hess Posts Quarterly Loss, Deepens Spending Cuts

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine