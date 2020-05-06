Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Falcon ROV Chosen for Project off West Africa

May 6, 2020

Photo: Saab Seaeye
Photo: Saab Seaeye

A service provider in the West African offshore energy sector has ordered a Saab Seaeye Falcon, fully fitted for survey work.

Lucas Inyama, Technical Director of Nigeria-based Geocadinal Integrated Services, said, “We ordered a survey customized Falcon ROV to support our subsea inspection / installation projects in West African waters.”

The customized survey suite on Geocadinal’s Falcon includes a Digital Edge HDD dual channel recording and eventing system, a dual laser system for video survey and measurement, and a Tritech sonar.

The vehicle also comes with five function hydraulic and single function manipulators, a rotary wire cleaning brush kit, cathodic potential probe kit and Cygnus ultrasonic thickness gauge. Also included is a Falcon running lock system.

The Falcon vehicle is packed with five thrusters and iCON intelligent power and distributed control architecture, all fitted into a metre-sized vehicle that can adopt different tools and sensors for undertaking numerous intricate and demanding tasks.

Equipment Technology Offshore Energy Subsea ROV & Dive Support Africa Hardware Inspection & Repair & Maintenance ROV West Africa

Related Offshore News

Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Van Oord's Aeolus Vessel - Image Credit: Van Oord

Van Oord to Install Saint-Brieuc Wind Farm Foundations


Trending Offshore News

Orion in Rostock - Image by Peter Keller/MarineTraffic

Liebherr: Broken Hook Cause of Orion Crane Collapse
Offshore
Image Credit: Deme Offshore

VIDEO: Crane Collapses on Deme Offshore's New Vessel
Offshore

Insight

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Oil Futures Markets Need More Transparency

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

IOG Taps Subsea 7 for North Sea Project SURF

IOG Taps Subsea 7 for North Sea Project SURF

Halliburton Lays Off 1,000 Employees at Houston HQ

Halliburton Lays Off 1,000 Employees at Houston HQ

Equinor Suspends 2020 Production Guidance

Equinor Suspends 2020 Production Guidance

Neptune Gets Nod for Dugong Drilling with Deepsea Yantai Rig

Neptune Gets Nod for Dugong Drilling with Deepsea Yantai Rig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine