Saipem to Install Baltic Sea Gas Pipeline

May 4, 2020

For illustration only: A Saipem pipelay vessel - Image by LIM HOCK WU - MarineTraffic
Italian offshore services provider Saipem has won a 280 million euro contract for the transportation and installation of the Baltic Pipe Project's pipelines.

The Baltic Pipe Project is a strategic infrastructure project developed by a joint venture between Poland's GAZ-SYSTEM S.A. and Denmark's Energinet.dk and is co-financed by the European Union to create a new inter-European gas corridor that will supply gas directly from Norway to the markets in Poland, Denmark, and neighboring countries.

Saipem has been awarded a contract by GAZ-SYSTEM S.A. for the transportation and installation of a natural gas pipeline between Denmark and Poland in the Baltic Sea. 

The contract comprises the construction of approximately 275 km x 36” concrete-coated pipeline between Denmark and Poland in a water depth between 4 and 57m to be carried out by Saipem S-lay vessels. 

The contract also includes micro tunneling and civil works activities in Denmark and Poland, extensive rock dumping as well as pre and post-lay trenching and backfilling activities. Works under the contract will begin immediately, Saipem said Monday.

Francesco Racheli, COO E&C Offshore Division, commented: “This new contract, assigned thanks to our solid track record in pipeline installation projects and arriving at a critical moment for the energy industry worldwide, will help ensure the continuity of European gas supply and reinforces Saipem’s presence in a such a highly strategic area. We look forward at swiftly and successfully delivering this important project”.

