Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norway Plans Temporary Tax Relief for Oil Companies

April 30, 2020

Prime Minister Erna Solberg carried out the official opening of Johan Sverdrup offshore field on January 7th. Image Credit: Equinor
Prime Minister Erna Solberg carried out the official opening of Johan Sverdrup offshore field on January 7th. Image Credit: Equinor

Norway's minority government proposed on Thursday to temporarily change tax rules for oil firms in a bid to prevent a collapse in investments amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday.

The plan could boost the liquidity of oil firms by as much as 100 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.7 billion) combined for 2020 and 2021, by allowing faster write-offs of investments, and thus effectively postponing tax payments until later years, she said.

Norway is western Europe's biggest producer of oil and natural gas, and represents about 2% of global crude output.

The plan does not change the headline tax rate of 78% which oil firms pay on profits, but by raising deductions on new investments, the taxable profits will become much smaller in the next several years.

"Even if the government pursues a policy of becoming less dependent on oil, it's important to prevent that the current crisis does not make the decline so rapid that we lose key competence that will help the transition," Solberg said.

On Wednesday the government said it would join other major producers in cutting oil output this year in a bid to help prices recover from the recent plunge.

 ($1 = 10.3202 Norwegian crowns) 

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Finance Energy Industry News Activity Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Royal IHC)

Dutch Government Gives Shipbuilder IHC $435 Mln Lifeline
Image Credit: Deme Offshore

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration; Image by wanfahmy / AdobeStock

UK: Around 30,000 Offshore Oil & Gas Jobs at Risk
Energy
Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance

Sponsored

Norway to Reduce Oil Production from June to December

Norway to Reduce Oil Production from June to December

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Current News

India's Reliance Cuts Pay of Oil & Gas Division's Execs

India's Reliance Cuts Pay of Oil & Gas Division's Execs

Transocean in $392M 1Q Loss. Expects Delays in New Contracts

Transocean in $392M 1Q Loss. Expects Delays in New Contracts

Lundin to Cut Spending Further After Q1 Profit Lags

Lundin to Cut Spending Further After Q1 Profit Lags

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

Early Works Start for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine