MHI Vestas Sourcing Blade Components from Local Taiwan Suppliers

Offshore wind turbine specialist MHI Vestas which has recently awarded contracts to supply wind turbines for offshore wind projects in Taiwan, has signed a deal with Swancor to source wind turbine blade materials locally in Taiwan.

"In another step forward for MHI Vestas’ industry-leading localization plans in Taiwan, the company has confirmed a purchase agreement with Swancor to source several key blade manufacturing components locally. This contract strengthens Swancor’s presence in the offshore wind sector, and will deliver substantial value to the Taiwanese economy through knowledge sharing, jobs and direct investment," MHI Vestas said Tuesday.

This is the second purchase agreement signed by MHI Vestas related to blade production in Taiwan, following selection of Tien Li Offshore Wind Technology Co., Ltd. to manufacture blades in a new facility to be built near Taichung Harbour.

"The addition of Swancor to our local suppliers is a significant boost to our ambitions in Taiwan,” said MHI Vestas Taiwan Business Director, Maida Zahirovic.

"The local supply chain is currently under development in Taiwan, and we are pleased to support an established group such as Swancor broaden their presence in the offshore wind sector. We look forward to working together to create long-term Taiwanese jobs."

MHI Vestas has been awarded firm contracts for the Changfang and Xidao projects developed by CIP (total combined capacity of 589 MW), as well as preferred supplier status for the 300 MW Zhong Neng project developed by CSC and CIP.

Robert Tsai, Chairman of Swancor, said: “We are honoured to sign the purchase agreement with world-renowned offshore wind turbine manufacturers MHI Vestas, including infusion resins, bonding glues, pultruded carbon plates, to become an international wind turbine blade material supplier of MHI Vestas. We aim to continue to expand further cooperation with MHI Vestas in the global market.”



CIP Changfang and Xidao Projects’ Chief Development Officer Marina Hsu noted, “Since 2018 we have been working closely with MHI Vestas on localisation for blades. Apart from resin, a required item by Taiwan’s localisation policy, the contract between Swancor and MHI Vestas also additionally includes the supply of carbon tow, carbon pultrusion, and bonding glue.

"The active effort from MHI Vestas and CIP greatly enhances the value of a local blade supply chain. Now with Tien Li and Swancor, the right supply set up for blade manufacturing is in place. CIP is looking forward to receiving the first local fabricated offshore blade in Taiwan for its Changfang and Xidao projects.”



This contract will support up to 570 jobs in blade material provision to Taiwan between 2020 and 2025. Additionally, up to NT$850m in economic value (gross value added) will be added to the Taiwanese economy from blade material production and induced value.



"Beyond recent progress on blades and blade materials, MHI Vestas has also signed contracts in Taiwan for switchgear, cables, tower production and castings," MHI Vestas said.