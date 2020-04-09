MHI Vestas Eyes Further Asia Pacific Growth. Appoints Regional Manager

Offshore wind turbine specialist MHI Vestas has appointed Masato Yamada as Regional Manager Asia Pacific to facilitate broader growth across the region.

The company, a joint venture between Denmark's Vestas and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said Wednesday Yamada would oversee the company’s growth across the Asia Pacific region.

He was formerly the company’s Chief Strategy Officer based in Aarhus, Denmark, and will now be based in MHI Vestas’ Tokyo office.

"Mr. Yamada has been with MHI Vestas since the formation of the joint venture between the two parent companies (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Vestas), which he was instrumental in developing," MHI Vesta said.

"We have a firm belief that MHI Vestas has a great opportunity in the Asia Pacific region, as several countries have begun to explore the potential of clean, offshore wind power,” said co-CEO Johnny Thomsen. “We are privileged to have an advocate such as Masato Yamada now leading the development of our company in Asia Pacific, and supporting the growth of our Japanese presence.”

Across Asia Pacific, MHI Vestas has been growing portfolio of projects in which it has been selected to supply offshore wind turbines, notably in Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

MHI Vestas recently signed a conditional contract with TLC for blade manufacturing in Taiwan. This is the first localization agreement made by a wind turbine manufacturer to enable blades to be produced locally. As part of the agreement, a new manufacturing facility will be constructed in Taichung Harbour.

The company will deliver wind turbines for the Changfang and Xidao projects in Taiwan with a combined capacity of 589 MW.

Further, the company will supply offshore wind turbines for the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project in Japan.