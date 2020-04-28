Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Van Oord Installs Slip Joint Foundation at Borssele Wind Farm Site

April 28, 2020

Image Credit: Van Oord
Image Credit: Van Oord
Image Credit: Van Oord
Image Credit: Van Oord
Image Credit: Van Oord
Image Credit: Van Oord

Dutch offshore installation and construction company has installed what it calls the "Slip Joint" foundation at the Borssele Wind Farm Site V in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The Slip Joint is an alternative connection between foundation elements, a monopile, and a transition piece. It consists of two conical sections placed on top of each other. The foundation was installed at at the Borssele Wind Farm Site V on April 25.

"It is the first time anywhere that a submerged Slip Joint was used on a full-sized offshore wind turbine on a fully commercial basis," Van Oord said Tuesday.

"After years of developing the system in cooperation with its technology partners, Van Oord deployed offshore installation vessel Aeolus to install the Slip Joint foundation this week," Van Oord said.

The design and production of the Slip Joint was certified by DNVGL in the autumn of 2019, with MottMcDonald assessing it on bankability aspects. 

The Borssele Site V project consists of two 9.5 MW wind turbines and Van Oord has been awarded the Balance of Plant scope for this project.
Slip Joint foundation

The Slip Joint is based on friction, with the weight ensuring firmness and stability. Installation takes place by sliding the wind turbine’s foundation elements over the monopile, without having to use grout or bolts.

Van Oord explained: "Unlike standard solutions, the Slip Joint makes a submerged connection possible, allowing for a more balanced weight distribution between monopile and transition piece. It therefore opens up the possibility of manufacturing larger foundations for the next generation of wind turbines with existing manufacturing facilities and installing them at deep-sea locations using existing vessels.

"The (conical) sections that make the connection are produced using standard manufacturing methods. The Slip Joint provides a rapid, simple and safe installation solution in combination with reduced maintenance for the duration of the project."

Technology Offshore Energy Vessels Offshore Energy Offshore Wind Activity Europe The Netherlands

Related Offshore News

For Illustration; Pemex's platforms offshore Mexico - Image by BoH/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 3.0

Pemex Removing Workers from Offshore Platforms to Limit...
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea...


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea...
Offshore

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Van Oord Installs Slip Joint Foundation at Borssele Wind Farm Site

Van Oord Installs Slip Joint Foundation at Borssele Wind Farm Site

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

BP's Profit Tumbles

BP's Profit Tumbles

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine