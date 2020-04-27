Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Offshore Workers Call for Gov't to Invest in Oil Projects

April 27, 2020

Oil workers - Image by Алексей Закиров - AdobeStock
Oil workers - Image by Алексей Закиров - AdobeStock

British unions representing offshore workers said on Monday the government should invest taxpayer money directly into oil and gas projects to save the sector rather than extend welfare payments to furloughed staff.

In a joint statement, the unions said they expected around 3,500 workers to be out of a job by September and that their members in the drilling sector were told their employers did not see any upturn in their sector before 2022.

"We see it as vital that we get the government to invest in projects, not as operating partners but as equity partners, providing low cost loans to operators," the statement said.

"The projects that were on the books for 2020/21 were based on an oil price of $x while the oil price is now at $y; therefore the government could bridge the gap with an investment, rather than paying benefits... Keep workers working, keep the economy going and growing."

Britain's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the sector regulator, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), had no immediate comment on the unions' proposal.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Energy People Drilling Oil Rigs Jobs news Jobs UKCS

Related Offshore News

A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea...
Illustration; An Eni FPSO Offshore Angola - Credit: Eni - CC BY-NC 2.0

Eni Slashes Output, Spending Targets


Trending Offshore News

Diamond Offshore's Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Diamond Offshore Files for Bankruptcy
Finance
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea...
Offshore

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Fugro Expands In Taiwan Offshore Wind Space with IOVTEC JV

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

Spider-like Robot to Change Offshore Wind Blade IMR Game

BP's Profit Tumbles

BP's Profit Tumbles

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Petrobras Reverses Oil Output Cuts as Fuel Demand Beats Expectations

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine