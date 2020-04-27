'Decision Hard to Take' But ONS 2020 is Canceled

Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) exhibition and conference that was supposed to be held in Stavanger, Norway between August 31 September 3, 2020, has been canceled.

The organizers of one of the largest gatherings for the international energy community said over the weekend they were canceling the conference, after the Norwegian authorities prohibited all events of more than 500 people until September 1, 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"As a direct consequence, the ONS Foundation is forced to cancel ONS 2020," the conference organizers said.

"For ONS, the decision is truly hard to take, but the health and safety of all our visitors, exhibitors, and other participants must be the number one priority. ONS gathers around 70 000 people from over 100 countries during the four days of the event. With the situation of the global COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it would be impossible to go through with this year’s planned event," ONS said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are now working through the implications of this unprecedented situation. Thereafter we will try to bring some of our program in digital formats and continue the work to bring you the best possible ONS 2022 event," the ONS Foundation said.

In 2018, there were 68000 visitors from over 100 countries during the four-day event. The first ONS was held in 1974 and has been a biennial event ever since.

Apart from ONS, the organizers of other high profile energy events, such as the IHS Markit Ceraweek and the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, have also canceled the events citing the COVID-19 pandemic.