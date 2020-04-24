Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Multiple Contracts for Reach Subsea, MMT

April 24, 2020

Image Credit: Reach Subsea
Image Credit: Reach Subsea

Reach Subsea and MMT have together been awarded several contracts and call-offs under frame agreements for 2020 execution, representing about 450 project days, Reach said Friday.

According to the Oslo-listed company, the projects involve inspection, survey, and construction support work across Europe and the Americas, for major operators in both the oil & gas and renewables sectors. The company did not say who the clients were nor did it disclose the financial details.

"With the addition of these contracts, our schedule indicates good utilization during the summer season. Reach now have approximately 750 project days (equivalent to about 1,300 ROV days) for 2020 execution, of which 160 (254 ROV days) were executed in the first quarter, and about 250 project days (400 ROV days) for 2021 execution," Reach Subsea said.

 As of now, the projects we are involved in are going ahead as planned, but we are aware that in these extraordinary times things can
change.

Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea, said: "We are pleased to have secured contracts in a challenging time and we see that our good performance is working as a hedge to market shocks. We have taken serious measures to ensure the safety of our personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been very successful so far".  

P-O Sverlinger, CEO MMT added: "It is also encouraging to see that our clients are starting to recognize the benefits of our high-speed survey ROVs and that some 300 of the recently awarded project days are related to inspection and seabed mapping campaign projects primarily in the renewables sector."

Vessels Offshore Energy Subsea Activity Europe ROV Americas

Related Offshore News

Artist's render of the Gulf of Mexico FPU to be delivered by Sembcorp Marine to Shell - Image source: Sembcorp Marine

Shell Delays Decisions on GoM, North Sea Projects
A Maersk Drilling rig - Image Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea...


Trending Offshore News

Hild Jack-up rig - Image Credit: Keppel Corp.

Keppel Delivers New Jack-Up Drilling Rig to Borr Drilling
Offshore
© John Reed / MarineTraffic.com

Valaris Hit with Slew of Rig Deal Cancellations
Energy

Insight

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Norway Proposes Extension to Arctic Offshore Drilling Boundary

Norway Proposes Extension to Arctic Offshore Drilling Boundary

Indonesia: Oil and Gas Sector Seeks Travel Ban Exemption

Indonesia: Oil and Gas Sector Seeks Travel Ban Exemption

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea Headcount

Maersk Drilling to Mothball Several Rigs, Reduce North Sea Headcount

i3 Energy Seeks More Time from Noteholders

i3 Energy Seeks More Time from Noteholders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine