Well-Safe Taps Fugro for ROV, Rig Positioning, and Remote Ops

The UK-based subsea well decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions has awarded a contract to Fugro for the supply of an integrated marine-based solution onboard its Well-Safe Guardian offshore rig.

The Well Safe Guardian is Well-Safe Solutions’ bespoke semi-submersible unit for executing subsea well decommissioning work.

Under the contract, Fugro will be responsible for supplying and supporting remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services, rig positioning, and remote operations.

Support will come from Fugro’s remote operations center in Aberdeen, Scotland: remote access via the onshore team will reduce the number of Fugro personnel required onboard the Well-Safe Guardian asset to improve efficiency and maximize safety.



Kevin Chambers, Fugro’s ROV Service Line Director, said: “I am delighted to announce this contract award with Well-Safe Solutions. Our teams’ skills and experience in plug and abandonment and the decommissioning of offshore wells perfectly complement the expertise of Well-Safe Solutions. We will also add value through our extensive knowledge of marine asset integrity.”

Phil Milton, Well-Safe Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, said: “Following an extensive tender process, we are pleased to award this contract to Fugro for ROV, rig positioning and remote operations. The capabilities of their offering will enable Well-Safe Solutions to maximize overall operational efficiency and delivery for our clients at a cost-effective rate, while maintaining close commercial alignment.”

Well-Safe last year won a contract to decommission up to twenty-one wells on the Schooner and Ketch fields in the UKCS, operated by DNO North Sea (ROGB) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DNO ASA.

Almost exactly a year ago, Well-Safe agreed to buy the Ocean Guardian (now Well-Safe Guardian) semisubmersible drilling unit from Diamond Offshore, with the aim of upgrading the rig, and converting it asset into a bespoke plug and abandonment (P&A) unit.