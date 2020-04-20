Vår Energi Names VP Field Development

Norwegian oil and gas firm Vår Energi will appoint Bjørn Thore Ribesen (49) to a newly created position as VP Field Development & Projects.

Ribesen joins Vår Energi as from the position of Senior Vice President, Drilling & Wells in another Norwegian oil firm Aker Energy.



"We are very pleased with getting Bjørn Thore on board. In addition to his technical expertise, he is a highly experienced and well-liked leader. We are a company with ambitions, committed to a long-term development of the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and Bjørn Thore’s in-depth knowledge and long experience will be of high value going forward," says Vår Energi CEO, Kristin F. Kragseth.

Ribesen has over 25 years operational and strategic experience from the international oil and gas industry. In Vår Energi, he will be in charge of the company’s development projects; Balder X being the most prominent.

The project represents an overall investment of over NOK 20 billion (USD 1,92 billion), and involves an upgrade of the Balder and Ringhorne fields in the North Sea. The project will extend production from the area to 2045.

As said earlier, the position VP Field Development & Projects is new in Vår Energi, and Ribesen will begin in his new role Monday, June 1, and will be located at the Vår Energi main office in Forus, outside Stavanger.