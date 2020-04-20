Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Halliburton Books $1.1B Charge, Slashes Spending Amid Oil Rout

April 20, 2020

Photo: Halliburton
Photo: Halliburton

Halliburton Co on Monday joined its bigger rival Schlumberger in taking impairment hits in the first quarter and issued a bleak outlook for North America as oilfield providers grapple with an unprecedented decline in oil prices.

Oil prices have collapsed more than 60% since January to levels well below the costs necessary for many shale drillers to break-even, leading to drilling halts and drastic spending cuts by producers that has hurt demand for services offered by Halliburton and rivals Schlumberger and Baker Hughes.

"We expect activity in North America land to sharply decline during the second quarter and remain depressed through year-end, impacting all basins," Halliburton's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Miller said in a statement.

"Halliburton, which generates most of its business in North America, posted a 25% drop in revenue from the region to $2.46 billion, while international revenue rose 5% to $2.58 billion in the quarter.

The company said it would cut its capital expenditure for the year to $800 million and reduce overhead and other costs by about $1 billion after announcing in March that it would 'significantly' reduce capital expenditure.

Last week bigger rival Schlumberger cut its dividend and recorded an $8.5 billion charge in the first quarter from writing down assets, while Baker Hughes said it will take a $1.5 billion charge, write down the value of its oilfield business and slash spending by 20% in 2020.

Halliburton reported a net loss of $1.02 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $152 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges, Halliburton earned 31 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 24 cents per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Finance Energy Drilling Engineering Industry News Activity North America USA

Related Offshore News

Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Beach Energy Ends Diamond Offshore Drilling Rig Deal...
The Deepwater Gunashli platform, offshore Azerbaijan - Image Credit: BP

Hungary's MOL Snaps Up Chevron's Azeri Assets for $1,57...


Trending Offshore News

Ocean Onyx semi-submersible drilling rig. Image by Stephen Walter Sr. / MarineTraffic

Beach Energy Ends Diamond Offshore Drilling Rig Deal...
Drilling
For Illustration - Image by Dmitri - AdobeStock

Piracy Incidents Offshore Mexico 'Largely Unreported'
Vessels

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Ex-BP Boss Browne Warns Oil Will Stay Low

Ex-BP Boss Browne Warns Oil Will Stay Low

Two U.S. Warships in South China Sea Amid China-Malaysia Standoff

Two U.S. Warships in South China Sea Amid China-Malaysia Standoff

Low Oil Prices to Eviscerate Seismic Players' Revenues

Low Oil Prices to Eviscerate Seismic Players' Revenues

Tullow Oil Names CEO

Tullow Oil Names CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine