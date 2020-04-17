Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Norwegian Seismic Firm Cleared of Tax Fraud Charges

April 17, 2020

Image by denissimonov - AdobeStock
Image by denissimonov - AdobeStock

Norwegian seismic data firm TGS has been cleared of charges for tax fraud laid by the country's prosecutors in relation to the company's seismic data deal in 2009.

Back in October 2018, Oslo district court ruled TGS was guilty for aiding and abetting violations of the Tax Assessment Act, in relation to a contract for the sale of seismic data and services in 2009 by TGS to Skeie Energy AS (later known as E&P Holding AS).

It was alleged that TGS aided and assisted Skeie Energy in obtaining undue tax advantages, which TGS denied, and said it had received no tax benefits from the sale of the seismic data.

The court in October 2018 sentenced TGS to pay a corporate fine of NOK 90 million, and TGS then appealed.

In a statement on Friday, TGS said that in a unanimous decision by Borgarting Appeal Court issued Friday, TGS "was acquitted of Økokrim's charge for alleged contribution to violations of the Norwegian tax law by Skeie Energy AS in connection with tax refunds received by Skeie for purchases of seismic data from TGS in 2009."

"The Appeal Court decision follows TGS' appeal of the Oslo City Court's split decision of 5 October 2018 in which TGS was found guilty according to the Økokrim charge and sentenced to a fine of NOK 90 million (approximately USD 8.6 million).  

"TGS has previously disclosed the charges from Økokrim in an announcement on 6 May 2014 and in subsequent financial statements.  TGS is satisfied with the decision, which is in line with the view the Company has argued since the case materialized in 2014." 


Geoscience Activity Norway Europe Seismic

Related Offshore News

The Deepwater Gunashli platform, offshore Azerbaijan - Image Credit: BP

Hungary's MOL Snaps Up Chevron's Azeri Assets for $1,57...
File Photo: West Capella Drillship - Image by Samtmendher / MarineTraffic

Chinese, Malaysian Offshore Oil Vessels in South China Sea...


Trending Offshore News

Image by ADNOC shared after the signing of the contracts in February

UAE's ADNOC Terminates $1.65B Deal with Petrofac
Middle East
Image Credit: Qatar Petroleum

Qatar Starts 80-well Offshore Drilling Campaign at NFE...
Energy

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

New Leadership at Exmar After Chairman Bodson Dies from COVID-19

New Leadership at Exmar After Chairman Bodson Dies from COVID-19

Chinese, Malaysian Offshore Oil Vessels in South China Sea Standoff

Chinese, Malaysian Offshore Oil Vessels in South China Sea Standoff

Egypt's Burullus Terminates Transocean Drillship Contract Early

Egypt's Burullus Terminates Transocean Drillship Contract Early

Australian OSV Player Wins Taiwan Wind Farm Gig

Australian OSV Player Wins Taiwan Wind Farm Gig

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine