Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Depro, VideoRay Team Up for Offshore Inspections

April 16, 2020

© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock
© JT Jeeraphun / Adobe Stock

Depro AS and VideoRay LLC announced a new partnership to develop and field lighter and less expensive equipment for underwater operations, primarily in the oil and gas sector.

Depro AS is an engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) supplier with expertise in building remotely operated tools used in underwater operations for offshore oil and gas production.

VideoRay LLC is a provider of inspection-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Its Mission Specialist Technology is a customizable and flexible platform that uses a system of interchangeable, modular components. The philosophy behind the Mission Specialist approach is fitting each system to the exact sensors, tools, depth rating and thrust needed for the job at hand, rather than retrofit accessories to a standard ROV.

With its new partnership, the companies aim to expand the capabilities of firms in the oil and gas sector to inspect and clean underwater assets rapidly, effectively, and at a lower cost.

VideoRay and Depro are working under the VideoRay Integrator program, which empowers partners to develop and customize Mission Specialist technology to meet specific customer missions. Depro is VideoRay’s first offshore oil and gas integration partner.

“We believe the collaboration will strengthen the companies' position globally,” said Kåre Stokkeland, CEO of Depro AS. “These are two companies that fit well in terms of both size and complementary technology. We have already sold the first ROV solution based on both technologies to a large customer.”

Stokkeland believes the collaboration will result in new, attractive solutions that can challenge traditional ways of handling subsea operations, and which will be both simpler and significantly more affordable for operators and service companies.

“Our new partnership with Depro AS will result in the development of submersibles that will not only be lighter and easier to use, but will also be far most cost effective,” said Scott Bentley, CEO of VideoRay. “In addition to the oil and gas industry, this collaboration will benefit other commercial and private customers. Our Mission Specialist systems were designed to be expanded by companies like Depro, and we’re excited by what we’ve fielded so far, and the acceleration of this adaption for specific challenges and missions.”

Technology Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Photos: Island Offshore/Droneinfo

OSV Powers Up for Deepwater Efficiency the Island Offshore...
Image Credit: Petrobras

Petrobras Begins Halting Operations of 62 Platforms


Trending Offshore News

Image by ADNOC shared after the signing of the contracts in February

UAE's ADNOC Terminates $1.65B Deal with Petrofac
Middle East
File Photo - Maersk Transporter - Image by Charles H. Reid - MarineTraffic

Mexico: Armed Robbers Board Offshore Vessel, Steal Goods
Offshore

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Current News

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

Watch: Giant Offshore Rig Passing Under Bosphorus Bridges

ConocoPhillips Cuts Oil Output, Spending Again

ConocoPhillips Cuts Oil Output, Spending Again

OPEC Slashes Oil Demand Forecast Further

OPEC Slashes Oil Demand Forecast Further

Fred. Olsen Offshore Liftboat to Support Thor Wind Farm Seabed Tests

Fred. Olsen Offshore Liftboat to Support Thor Wind Farm Seabed Tests

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine