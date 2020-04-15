Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
April May Prove Worst Ever Month for Oil Industry - IEA's Birol

April 15, 2020

Fatih Birol - Credit; IEA
International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Wednesday this month could prove the worst ever experienced by the oil industry.

"In a few years' time, when we look back on 2020 we may well see that it was the worst year in the history of global oil markets," Birol told reporters on a conference call after the IEA energy watchdog released its monthly report.

"During that terrible year, the second quarter may well have been the worst of the lot. During that quarter, April may well have been the worst month - it may go down as Black April in the history of the oil industry." 


(Reporting by Noah Browning; editing by Jason Neely)

