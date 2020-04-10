Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Turkish Drillship Gearing Up for Black Sea Drilling

April 10, 2020

Fatih Drillship - Image - Tayfun Pehlivan - MarineTraffic
Turkish national oil company TPAO's drillship Fatih is being prepared to move to the Black Sea to start drilling operations.

The news was shared on social media both by TPAO and the country's energy minister Fatih Donmez

Donmez on Thursday tweeted that the drillship was at the Haydarpaşa Port for the Bosphorus crossing preparation. 

"After the technical preparations, the new stop will be the Black Sea." Donmez tweeted.

Turkish national oil company currently has three drillships in its fleet, the Fatih, the Yavuz, and the recently bought Sertao drillship (now renamed to Kanuni).

The Fatih and the Yavuz bought in 2017, and 2018, respectively, were previously known under the names of Deepsea Metro II and Deepsea Metro I.




