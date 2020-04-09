Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell's Carbon Emissions Drop in 2019 to Four-Year Low

April 9, 2020

Shell's Prelude FLNG unit, offshore Australia. Image by Capaul - MarineTraffic
Shell's Prelude FLNG unit, offshore Australia. Image by Capaul - MarineTraffic

Royal Dutch Shell's greenhouse gas emissions declined in 2019 to their lowest in four years, according to data provided by the energy company.

At the same time, burning of unused natural gas in Shell's upstream oil and gas operations, a process known as flaring, rose last year by 13.5%, the data showed.

The increase in flaring was due mostly to an "unanticipated spike" in flaring during the start-up of the giant offshore Prelude liquefied natural gas plant in Australia, it said.

The Anglo-Dutch energy company has laid out an ambition to halve the carbon intensity of energy products it sells by 2050 from their 2016 levels.

Earlier this year, Shell also set short-term targets to reduce its carbon footprint by 3% to 4% from 2016.

Shell's net carbon footprint, a ratio of greenhouse gas emissions to the combined energy of products sold, declined by around 1% in 2019 from the previous year, in what was also the first drop since 2016.

"We will continue to evolve our approach over time," Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in the company's sustainability report, released on Tuesday.

An unprecedented drop in demand for transportation fuels following the outbreak of the coronavirus this year could lead to the biggest drop in carbon emissions since World War Two, scientists said.
 
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Energy Industry News Activity Production Floating Production FLNG Climate Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

For illustration only; An FPSO offshore Brazil - Image by Ranimiro - AdobeStock

SBM Offshore: A Number of Covid-19 Cases Confirmed on FPSO
Hywind Tampen Illustration - Image Credit: Equinor

Equinor's $466M Floating Wind Farm Plan Approved


Trending Offshore News

For illustration only; An FPSO offshore Brazil - Image by Ranimiro - AdobeStock

SBM Offshore: A Number of Covid-19 Cases Confirmed on FPSO
Vessels
Hummingbird Spirit FPSO - Image Credit: Spirit Energy

North Sea FPSO Shut Down Due to Coronavirus Case Aboard
Offshore

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Shell's Carbon Emissions Drop in 2019 to Four-Year Low

Shell's Carbon Emissions Drop in 2019 to Four-Year Low

SMD Delivers ROV to Asso.subsea

SMD Delivers ROV to Asso.subsea

ION, WesternGeco Settle Decade-Long Seismic Tech Dispute

ION, WesternGeco Settle Decade-Long Seismic Tech Dispute

Offshore Drillers to Lose $3B Due To COVID-19, Low Oil Prices

Offshore Drillers to Lose $3B Due To COVID-19, Low Oil Prices

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine