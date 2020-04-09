SMD Delivers ROV to Asso.subsea

Greece-based Asso.subsea took delivery of an SMD Quasar 150-horsepower, 1,000-meter-rated work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) complete with launch and recovery system (LARs).

The Quasar will be installed on board Asso.subsea Astrea DP2 multipurpose service vessel to support cable laying, protection and repair.

According to SMD, the Quasar is a medium size work class ROV offering high-current performance and good tooling/instrument carrying capability, along with stability in strong currents. It is equally capable of salvage and construction operations using its isolated hydraulic system which can run high power tools. Access to the vehicle's quick release Curvetech multiplatform components is fast and easy decreasing maintenance time and increasing availability.

The work class ROV system joins an existing fleet which includes two 100-horsepower 3,000-meter-rated Atom ROV systems, originally delivered in 2012 and 2014 respectively and an SMD pre-lay plough delivered in 2018.