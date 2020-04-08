Ocean Installer Charters Island Victory for Barents Sea Work

Offshore installation company Ocean Installer has chartered Island Offshore's Island Victory vessel for work in the Barents Sea, offshore Norway.

Island Offshore said Wednesday the vessel had already started working for Ocean Installer on a 60-90 day contract at Equinor's Johan Castbergg and Askeladd developments in the Barents Sea.

Tommy Walaunet, Managing Director of Island Offshore Management said: "The vessel and its crew have already completed some heavy jobs in the Barents Sea this winter. Island Victory has carried out several pre-lays of anchor systems - jobs where she substituted three vessels alone, proving unparalleled capacity and significant savings both for the customer and for the environment. It also reduces operational risk.”

At the Askeladd project, Island Victory will be used for the installation of subsea manifolds and to carry out survey and subsea activity, using the vessel’s two work ROVs as well as the 250 tonnes offshore crane.

At Johan Castberg, Island Victory will install a complete mooring system, including 15 suction anchors and 11.450 meters of Ø170mm chain. The chain weighs of about 590kg per meter.

The offshore installation vessel, christened at Vard Langsten yard in February, has a breadth of 25 meters, a length of 123 meters and a deck space of 1.200m2.

The vessel is suitable for both pre-lay of anchor systems, installation of subsea equipment on the seabed, maintenance of oil wells, regular anchor handling as well as installation of offshore windmills. It offers accommodation for 110 persons.