Arup Names Americas Offshore Wind Head

Offshore engineering and consultancy firm Arup has appointed Saygin "Sy" Oytan as the company's Offshore Wind Leader in the Americas

As an associate principal in the Boston office, Oytan will lead strategic business development initiatives aimed at expanding Arup's presence in the US offshore wind market, Arup said Wednesday.

"We are anticipating major growth in the offshore wind market in the US in coming years," said Brian Swett, Leader of Arup's Boston office.

"With Sy at the helm as our new Offshore Wind Leader in the Americas, I'm confident that Arup's offshore wind business will continue to grow and mature in lockstep with the market, providing more services and more value to our clients across North America."

According to Arup, Oytan brings nearly two decades of experience managing the development and construction of international offshore and onshore wind projects.

In his most recent role as the Director of Offshore Wind for the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), he led a range of offshore wind port and supply chain development initiatives.

Prior to joining NJEDA, Oytan established a joint venture led by the wind turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Siemens Gamesa and won a 1,000 MW onshore wind farm project in Turkey with an investment value of $1bn.

He also started up and led Nord Renewable Energy Consulting in Europe to provide project development, owner's engineering, lender's engineering, and transaction advisory services to utilities, strategic investors and banks for onshore and offshore wind farm projects.

Sy Oytan said: "The offshore wind market in the US is growing rapidly where a capacity of 9,040 MW is under development with secured financial mechanism. State governors, legislatures and energy agencies are boldly moving forward on huge offshore wind programs and projects. The total size of state commitments to offshore wind is in the range of 26,000 MW to be operational by 2035. Arup's global expertise in complex and multi-disciplinary projects is needed in this nascent market.