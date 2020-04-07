Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petrobras in Natator Oil Discovery off Brazil

April 7, 2020

Map Credit: Petrobras
Map Credit: Petrobras

-Brazilian oil company Petrobras has found presence of oil at the Natator exploration well in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Petrobras said Thursday that the well, in the Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block, was located 130 km from the city of Macaé (RJ), in water depths of 1,080 meters, with the discovery of oil in carbonate reservoirs in the post-salt section. 

"The well data will be analyzed to better target exploratory activities in the area and assess the potential of the discovery," the company said. The company did not say which drilling rig was used for the operation.

The Sudoeste de Tartaruga Verde block is operated by Petrobras, which owns a 100% stake.

This is Petrobras' second oil discovery announced in the past week. The company last Thursday said it had struck oil in the pioneer well of the Uirapuru block, located in the Santos Basin pre-salt. at a water depth of 1,995 meters.

Energy Deepwater Drilling Activity Oil South America Brazil Discoveries

Related Offshore News

Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig, Image Credit: Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea Discovers Oil at Bergknapp Prospect Off...
Pacific Khamsin drillship - Image credit: Equinor

Equinor Finds Oil at Monument Prospect in U.S. Gulf of...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration: Fugro Pioneer vessel - Image by Philippe Guichot - MarineTraffic

'Painful' Cuts at Fugro
Energy
File photo. BP did not say which platform the COVID-19 cases were associated with or whether production was impacted. (Photo: BP)

Workers From a BP Gulf of Mexico Platform Test Positive...
Offshore

Insight

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

COVID-19 Challenges for UK's and Norway's E&P

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Petrobras in Natator Oil Discovery off Brazil

Petrobras in Natator Oil Discovery off Brazil

Gallery: Giant Crane Vessel Lifts Snorre A Module

Gallery: Giant Crane Vessel Lifts Snorre A Module

Layoffs, Furloughs at Magseis Fairfield

Layoffs, Furloughs at Magseis Fairfield

Iran's South Pars Field Tops 700 MCM/Day Output

Iran's South Pars Field Tops 700 MCM/Day Output

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine