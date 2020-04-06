Pertamina Q1 Oil Output Slightly Below Target

Indonesia's state oil and gas company PT Pertamina produced 421,000 barrels of crude oil per day and 2,887 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) in the first quarter of 2020, it said in a statement on Monday.

"Amid work and personnel adjustment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pertamina is still trying to maintain oil and gas production according to targets," the company said in the statement, adding that first-quarter output was 99% of its target.

A Pertamina official said in November the company was targeting production of 430,000 bpd of crude and 2,857 mmscfd of gas this year.

Pertamina's production from overseas fields in the first quarter was 156,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, 103% of its overseas output target this year, mainly due to higher output from its Algeria field.

