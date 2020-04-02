Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Long-Term Charter with Total for Havila PSV

April 2, 2020

Havila Commander - Image by Alan Jamieson/Flickr - Shared under CC BY 2.0 license
Havila Commander - Image by Alan Jamieson/Flickr - Shared under CC BY 2.0 license

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping has secured a long-term contract for its platform supply vessel Havila Commander.

Havila Shipping said Thursday that the contract was with Total E&P UK, the UK subsidiary of the French oil major Total.

The new contract for the 2010-built platform supply vessel is for a firm period of 18 months. The contract will begin in mid-April 2020 in direct continuation of its current contract.

The 85 meters long Havila Commander PSV has worked for Total E&P UK since April 2012. The vessel is currently moored in Aberdeen.

The Havila Commander was delivered in June 2010 from Hellesøy Yard Løfallstrand, Norway. It is 85 meters long and 20 meters wide with 5,486 tonnes of deadweight. The DNV GL classified vessel has 1,005 square meters of deck space and can accommodate 23 people.

The term contract for Havila comes at a difficult time for the industry hit by low oil prices and budget cuts by oil majors.

Offshore vessel broker Clarksons earlier this week said that forward term demand for 2020 was starting to reduce significantly as a result of oil price decline/COVID-19.

"We are currently aware of up to seven PSVs now finishing early/being terminated from term contracts One PSV confirmed as going into layup, others expected to follow in the coming weeks," Clarksons said in a social media post on Monday.

Just last week, UKCS-focused oil company Ithaca scrapped a long-term contract for the Viking Princess PSV, owned by Eidesvik. Eidesvik said the contract was cut short due to the current market situation.


Vessels North Sea Activity Europe UKCS

Related Offshore News

Image by NickEyes - AdobeStock

Oilfield Equipment and Services Spending to Fall to...
For Illustration; Polarcus Adira - Image by Thomas Reid - MarineTraffic

Polarcus to Cut Jobs, Salaries


Trending Offshore News

© Art Konovalov / Adobe Stock

Widespread Salary and Job Cuts at Schlumberger
Equipment
For Illustration; Polarcus Adira - Image by Thomas Reid - MarineTraffic

Polarcus to Cut Jobs, Salaries
Energy

Sponsored

Prevention is better than cure

Prevention is better than cure

Insight

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Hornbeck Offshore to File Chapter 11

Hornbeck Offshore to File Chapter 11

Long-Term Charter with Total for Havila PSV

Long-Term Charter with Total for Havila PSV

Nigeria Tells Oil and Gas Firms to Cut Staff in Covid-19 Fight

Nigeria Tells Oil and Gas Firms to Cut Staff in Covid-19 Fight

Petronas Charters Alam Maritim AHTS

Petronas Charters Alam Maritim AHTS

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News