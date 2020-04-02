Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eidesvik's Seismic Source Vessel Charter Cut Short

April 2, 2020

Vantage vessel - Image by Steinar Grimen
Vantage vessel - Image by Steinar Grimen

Seismic survey company Seabed Geosolutions will return the seismic source vessel Vantage to its owner Eidesvik Offshore earlier than originally planned.

Eidesvik said Thursday it had received notice of early re-delivery from Seabed Geosolutions for the Vantage vessel. SeaBed Geosolutions specializes in ocean bottom node (OBN) surveys.

To remind, Eidesvik and Geosolutions in February signed a deal for the charter of the Vantage and the node-handling vessel Subsea Viking.

These contracts, for four months each, were to start in direct continuation of the existing contracts and were to keep both vessels busy until the end of July 2020.

However, Eidesvik on Thursday said that following the early re-delivery notice from Seabed Geosolutions, the contract for Vantage announced in February "has been canceled."

The company did not say if the contract for the Subsea Viking has been affected in any way. Per MarineTraffic, both vessels are currently anchored in the Gulf of Mexico, off Galveston, Texas.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to both Eidesvik and Seabed Geosolutions, seeking more info on the contract cancellation and on the status of the Subsea Viking. We will update the article if we receive a response.

This is the second early redelivery of an offshore vessel for Eidesvik in the past fortnight. Namely, North Sea-focused oil firm Ithaca decided to cut short the contract for Eidesvik's platform supply vessel, Viking Princess, due to the current market situation, and redeliver it in April.

Eidesvik had won a one-year contract extension with Ithaca in December 2019, a deal that should've kept the vessel busy until January 2021.


Energy Vessels Activity Europe North America Gulf of Mexico Geophysics Seismic Survey Norway.

Related Offshore News

Image by NickEyes - AdobeStock

Oilfield Equipment and Services Spending to Fall to...
For Illustration; Polarcus Adira - Image by Thomas Reid - MarineTraffic

Polarcus to Cut Jobs, Salaries


Trending Offshore News

© Art Konovalov / Adobe Stock

Widespread Salary and Job Cuts at Schlumberger
Equipment
For Illustration; Polarcus Adira - Image by Thomas Reid - MarineTraffic

Polarcus to Cut Jobs, Salaries
Energy

Sponsored

Prevention is better than cure

Prevention is better than cure

Insight

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Hornbeck Offshore to File Chapter 11

Hornbeck Offshore to File Chapter 11

Long-Term Charter with Total for Havila PSV

Long-Term Charter with Total for Havila PSV

Nigeria Tells Oil and Gas Firms to Cut Staff in Covid-19 Fight

Nigeria Tells Oil and Gas Firms to Cut Staff in Covid-19 Fight

Petronas Charters Alam Maritim AHTS

Petronas Charters Alam Maritim AHTS

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News