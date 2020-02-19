Eidesvik Offshore Duo in 4-Month Charter with Seabed Geosolutions

Offshore supply vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has signed a deal to provide two of its vessels to the seismic company Seabed Geosolutions.

The Norwegian vessel owner said Wednesday it would, under the contracts, provide the seismic source vessel Vantage and the node-handling vessel Subsea Viking to Seabed Geosolutions.

The new contracts will start in direct continuation of the existing contracts.

The duration is approximately four months for each vessel with further options for extension. Both vessels are now booked until the end of July 2020.

MarineTraffic data shows that both vessels are currently in operation in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

In its third-quarter report for 2019, released in November, Eidesvik painted a rosy picture for the seismic market outlook, especially the Ocean Bottom Seismic segment.

"The main seismic operators have reported increased earnings, gradual market recovery and significant improvement in pricing year on year. The ocean bottom seismic market is taking a larger share of the seismic overall spending, and ocean bottom seismic is increasingly being used for exploration... Thus, we maintain our positive view for the seismic market," it said in the quarterly report.