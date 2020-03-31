Norwegian Oil and Gas Names Ex-Minister as CEO

Norwegian Oil and Gas Association has appointed Anniken Hauglie, former Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, as its new CEO.

The association representing interests of oil and gas companies in Norway expects to benefit from Hauglie's political experience.

"With Anniken Hauglie we have got a very competent and good leader," says Monica Th. Bjørkmann, Chairman of the Board of Norwegian Oil and Gas.

"Hauglie has a very strong political experience and understanding. As a former minister, she has unique preconditions for leading the organization through the political debate and the challenges the industry faces," says Bjørkmann.



Hauglie (47) graduated from the University of Oslo with a Master of Science in Politics and has held a number of positions and positions in politics, including as a City Council in Oslo and spent four years as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs in the Solberg Government.



"This is an exciting challenge that I look forward to tackling, says Hauglie.

"The oil and gas industry is an important industry for Norway. It has a crucial impact on revenue for the Treasury and our welfare, for jobs across the country and drives technology and research that is important to Norway. The industry will also be crucial for us to achieve our climate goals," says Hauglie.