Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Italian Marine Cable Laying Firm to Cut Dividend

March 31, 2020

Cable Enterprise cable laying vessel. Image credit: Prysmian
Cable Enterprise cable laying vessel. Image credit: Prysmian

Italian marine cable installation company Prysmian plans to cut the dividend by 50 percent, citing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the global economy.

Citing the spread of the pandemic and its potential duration, and given the uncertainty surrounding the terms and geographical extent of the restrictions to production and logistics around the world, as well as the slowdown that it could cause on the demand and the economic cycle, Prysmian said it would propose the dividend to be reduced at the next shareholders' meeting.

The company, providing cable installation services for the offshore energy industry,  said: "...the Board of Directors deems it prudent to modify the proposed allocation of 2019 profits to be submitted in the forthcoming Shareholders’ Meeting called for 28 April 2020, reducing the dividend to €0.25 per share from the originally proposed €0.50 per share. Once approved in the Shareholders’ Meeting, the dividend will be paid out from 20 May 2020, with record date 19 May 2020 and ex-dividend date 18 May 2020."

Related: Prysmian to Deliver Cables for French Offshore Wind Farm

The Board of Directors said it reserved the right to call an interim Shareholders’ Meeting, in the course of the year, to propose the possible distribution of the remaining 50% (€0.25 per share) of the originally planned amount...should the uncertainty related to the development of the pandemic and its effects on the economic cycle and business appear clearer, thus increasing visibility regarding the group’s financial performance.
 
The company will, under the revised terms, distribute approximately €66 million as dividends, while allocating the remainder of the 2019 profit of the parent company, Prysmian S.p.A., to reserves. 

"The Group can count on a broad geographic distribution of its production sites and an extensive diversification of its end markets. Top priority has been given to protecting the health of employees by implementing strict health and safety measures for plants and offices and making extensive use of remote working. Given this situation, the Group’s management has made it a priority to ensure the greatest possible continuity of its supply chain and operations, to protect its business and its ability to generate cash-flows, and to adopt all possible cost containment and cash-flow protection measures," Prysmian said.

Finance Energy Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Kongsberg

Kongsberg Develops New LARS for HUGIN AUVs
© Bragapictures / Adobe Stock

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?


Trending Offshore News

Siem Marlin - Image by Michal Kwiatkowski - Marine Traffic

Nigeria Tightens Offshore Rules as 6 OSV Workers Test...
Energy
Broken Chain Monument in Norway. Built to honor the victims of the Alexander Kielland disaster - Image by Robert Rozbora - AdobeStock

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster
Norway

Sponsored

Prevention is better than cure

Prevention is better than cure

Insight

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Borssele Beta Topside Sails Away

Borssele Beta Topside Sails Away

Norway: No Oil Production Cuts Despite Price Drop

Norway: No Oil Production Cuts Despite Price Drop

Huisman Crane for Penta-Ocean's Wind Turbine Installation Rig

Huisman Crane for Penta-Ocean's Wind Turbine Installation Rig

Norwegian Oil and Gas Names Ex-Minister as CEO

Norwegian Oil and Gas Names Ex-Minister as CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine