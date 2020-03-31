Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Extends Facility Management Contract with Coor

March 31, 2020

Statfjord A platform - Photo Harald Pettersen - Equinor
Swedish company Coor has won offshore facility management services extension with Norway's oil company Equinor.

Coor, which has delivered facility management services to five of Equinor's oil platforms since 2015, has won now won a three-year extension.

The agreement is worth just under 200 million Swedish crowns annually ($19,8 million), Coor said. The extension applies from July 1, 2020.

Coor is responsible for restaurant services, cleaning, accommodation, and reception at Equinor's offshore oil platforms Snorre A and B, Statfjord A, B, and C. Coor has over 200 employees offshore.

"The offshore delivery is an exciting contract that focuses on health and safety in an environment different from our other contracts. The fact that we at Coor can manage and develop this kind of contract is clear evidence of our broad-based expertise. 

"The fact that Equinor has now chosen to extend the agreement confirms our position as the market leader in IFM [integrated facilities management] in Norway and the Nordic region as a whole," commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO of Coor.


