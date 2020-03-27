Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aoka Mizu FPSO Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

March 27, 2020

Aoka Mizu FPSO - Source: Hurricane Energy
Aoka Mizu FPSO - Source: Hurricane Energy

Oil and gas firm Hurricane Energy has confirmed that a crew member on the Aoka Mizu FPSO off the UK has tested positive for COVID-19.

Hurricane said Friday that the worker "has been evacuated to the mainland for medical reasons and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19."

"The evacuated individual was transported onshore by an HM Coastguard helicopter and is now receiving medical treatment," Hurricane said.

Hurricane said it was supporting Bluewater Lancaster Production (UK) Ltd ("Bluewater"), installation operator of the Aoka Mizu FPSO, with its response. 

"Bluewater is working within the guidelines provided by NHS Scotland, Health Protection Scotland, and Oil and Gas UK in determining the next steps," it added.

The Aoka Mizu FPSO is located at Hurricane Energy's Lancaster oil field. According to Hurricane, production operations at Lancaster have not been affected. Lancaster produces approximately 20,000 barrels of oil per day.

In an update earlier this week, Hurricane said that while the Lancaster Early Production System, produced via Aoka Mizu FPSO, costs of $17 per barrel at current production levels and oil prices, operating cash flow from the Lancaster EPS would be materially lower than previously forecasted for an indeterminate period. 

"Hurricane has a strong balance sheet, including $164.3million of unrestricted cash (at 18 March 2020) and is therefore in a strong position to weather this current downturn. However, should this change in the market environment persists, it is likely to have a material impact on our capacity to fund capital expenditure," Hurricane Energy said Tuesday.

North Sea Industry News Activity FPSO Production Safety & Security UKCS

Related Offshore News

Maersk Deliverer - Source: Maersk Drilling

Offshore Rig Worker in Australia Tests Positive for...
Oil Tanker - Image by Gudellaphoto - AdobeStock

Brent's Fall Creates Steepest Contango in 11 Years


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Deliverer - Source: Maersk Drilling

Offshore Rig Worker in Australia Tests Positive for...
Drilling
Illustration Only; Image by corepics - AdobeStock

More than a Million of Oilfield Services Jobs at Stake
Offshore jobs

Insight

Ten Signs the Oil Industry is Bent Out of Shape

Ten Signs the Oil Industry is Bent Out of Shape

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Magseis Fairifield in Mexico's First Deepwater OBN Survey

Magseis Fairifield in Mexico's First Deepwater OBN Survey

Australia May Need LNG Imports from 2024

Australia May Need LNG Imports from 2024

Kim Heng in Taiwan Offshore Wind JV

Kim Heng in Taiwan Offshore Wind JV

Sleipnir Completes Largest Ever LNG Bunkering

Sleipnir Completes Largest Ever LNG Bunkering

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine